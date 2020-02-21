Smart Lighting Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Lighting Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Lighting Market was valued at USD 6.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4901&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Smart Lighting market are listed in the report.

Acuity Brands

Zumtobel AG

Digital Lumens

Streetlight.Vision

Encelium Technologies

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Honeywell International

Osram Licht AG