Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The increasing adoption of advance and wireless lighting controls has led to the substantial presence of smart lighting and control system vendors around the globe. Some of the key players in smart lighting and control systems market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Belkin International, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Lightwave PLC, Elgato Systems, LiFI Labs, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Lutron Electronics Company, Inc., and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market, by Lighting Source

Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Lights and Lamps

Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market, by End-use Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor Lighting Applications

Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market, by Control Systems

Smartphone Enabled

Daylight Sensing Technology

Proximity Sensing Technology

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the smart lighting and control systems market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Unite Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



