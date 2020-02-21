Smart Irrigation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Irrigation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at USD 686.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,077.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart Irrigation market are listed in the report.

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Galcon

Rachio

Weathersmatic

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hydropoint