Smart Hospitals Market Technological Analysis is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR Of 23.6% From 2019 To 2030 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Microsoft

The updated ‘Global Smart Hospitals Market Report 2030’ is now available with Market Industry Reports. Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. According to the report, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to account for over US$ 14.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Some Of The Prominent Players In The Global Smart Hospitals Market Are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., among others.

Technological Advancement:

The Internet of things (IoT) is currently being embedded in multiple markets, including healthcare. These devices streamline processes, enabling healthcare practitioners to save time. Medical devices integrated with the IoT help in remote patient monitoring and improve patient care. For instance, the Kinect HoloLens Assisted Rehabilitation Experience (KHARE) platform was developed by Microsoft in conjunction with the National Institute for Insurance Against Accidents at Work (INAIL) for the mirror neuron therapy. This KHARE platform permits real-time data feeds, allowing practitioners to create complete & personalized physical therapy programs for patients at any place. This platform is currently undergoing a clinical study that is anticipated to end in 2020.

