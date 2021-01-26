Smart Home Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Home Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Home Market was valued at USD 64.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 176.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4043&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Smart Home market are listed in the report.

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric Se

Honeywell International

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls