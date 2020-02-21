Smart Grid Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Grid Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Grid Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart Grid market are listed in the report.

GE

Schneider Electric

ABB

Siemens

Itron

Cisco

Aclara

Landis+Gyr

OSI

Oracle

Wipro

IBM

Honeywell

Eaton

S&C

Electric Company

Kamstrup

Trilliant Holdings

Globema

Tech Mahindra