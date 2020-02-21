Smart Greenhouse Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart Greenhouse Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart Greenhouse Market was valued at USD 0.98 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.46 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.11% from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6503&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Smart Greenhouse market are listed in the report.

Heliospectra

LumigroW

Rough Brothers

Nexus Corporation

Argus Control Systems

Certhon

Logiqs

Greentech Agro

Netafim

International Greenhouse Company

Sensaphone

Cultivar