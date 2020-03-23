Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market 2016: Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Wearable smart technology provides consumers with the ability to interact with their smart garments and vice versa. The cultural and lifestyle changes have contributed to this merger between the fashion and smart fabrics industry. Soon clothing will not onlylook good but also communicate and change its behavior according to our day to day activities. The rapidly growing interest of consumers in smart textiles has brought about numerous possibilities for the various brands to create of exclusive designs that cater as wells as stand out in this highly competitive market.

The miniaturization of electronic components combined with the discovery and development of advanced polymers is driving the market ahead. Breathability, waterproofing, heat and light sensibility are some features that are attracting consumers towards smart fabrics in this market. Stain resistance and odor control are other features driving the need for smart fabrics market.

The end-users of these fabrics are the fashion industry and fashion sensitive consumers. They utilize these fabrics for monitoring health using vitals (such as heart rate, respiration rate, temperature, activity, posture) and innovative fashion (wearable tech).

Market Dynamics

Major factors driving the growth of global smart fabric market are booming wearable electronics market and miniaturization of electronics. Smart gadgets are driving demand for more sophisticated and smarter gadgets. Decreasing the cost of smart wireless sensor networks is also driving the market demand for these fabrics.

The immense developments in fields like nanotechnology, polymer development, and low power sensors changed the face of this market. They are being increasingly used in the fields of communication and entertainment.The design and development of elastomeric materials, thermoplastics and foams have lead to the development of fabrics with enhanced functionalities.

Although lack of proper regulations and exhaustive standards have restrained the growth of the smart fabrics market, it is going to boom in the future on the back of its various uses.

Market Segmentation

The smart fabrics marketcan be segmented into ultra-smart fabrics, active smart fabrics, and passive smart fabrics. Passive smart fabrics segment is expected to occupy the largest share in this market in near future.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. Countries like Korea, Japan, India, and China in the Asia Pacific region are driving the demand with an emphasis on low-cost sensors.In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.

Opportunities

Increasing use of electronic devices is driving the growth of Smart Fabrics market. The integration of electronic devices into fabrics suitable for normal use further contributes to the flourishing global smart fabrics market. The applications of smart fabrics in sensing, harvesting energy, and generating thermo-electricity are anticipated to bolster its growth in the near future. Although portable power supply, high cost, and expertise required to manufacture these fabrics are some factors constraining theirgrowth, Smart Fabrics market will see a boom in the future with growth in technologies.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Future-Shape, Novanex, AiQ, Eeonyx Corporation, Interactivewear, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Schoeller Textil AG, Textronics, Marktek Inc., Toray Industries and Intelligent Clothing.

