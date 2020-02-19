Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Update: Disruptive Competition Tops the List of Industry Challenges

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Textronics, Inc. (United States), Milliken & co (United States), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Peratech (United Kingdom), DuPont (United States), Clothing plus Oy (Finland) etc.

Smart textiles, or smart fabrics, are fabrics that allow digital components such as a battery & light, and electronics to be embedded in them. They have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. These textiles have several potential applications, such as the ability to communicate with other devices, transform into other materials, conduct energy, and protect the wearer from environmental hazards. There are three types of smart fabrics and textiles such as active, passive, and ultra. It is extensively used in military, civil, healthcare, among other applications.This growth is primarily driven by The Rising Demand for Protection & Safety Wearers, Miniaturization of Electronic Components, The Surging Demand for Smart Fabrics from Military Segment, Increasing Use of Wearable Electronics and The Increasing Demand for Smart Fabrics from Healthcare Industry.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technological Advancements in Textile Science. Major Vendors, such as Textronics, Inc. (United States), Milliken & co (United States), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Peratech (United Kingdom), DuPont (United States), Clothing plus Oy (Finland), Outlast Technologies (United States), d3o lab (United Kingdom), Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) and Texas Instruments (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 19 Oct 2018, The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is collaborating on a project to support the development of next-generation smart clothing. Working with Pireta Limited, CPI is using its industry expertise in the printed electronics sector to aid scale-up of wearable technology in textiles.

On 17 Jan 2018, DuPont Advanced Materials (DuPont) has announced its latest smart clothing technology under a new brand identity DuPont Intexar. The company will showcase various examples of Intexar smart clothing technology used for sports, fitness, and wellness at the upcoming 4th Wearable Expo in Tokyo Big Sight.

Market Drivers:

• The Rising Demand for Protection & Safety Wearers

• Miniaturization of Electronic Components

• The Surging Demand for Smart Fabrics from Military Segment

• Increasing Use of Wearable Electronics

• The Increasing Demand for Smart Fabrics from Healthcare Industry

Market Trend:

• Technological Advancements in Textile Science

Restraints:

• A High Cost of the Product

Opportunities:

The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries and Continuous Research & Developments

