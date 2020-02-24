Smart Contact Lens Industry set remarkable growth from 2020 to 2025

Smart Contact Lens project is proposed for the people having diabetes as every diabetes patient needs to measure the glucose levels continually. With the help of smart contact lenses, the glucose level can be measured using tears. The glass contains a wireless chip and a glucose sensor. A very thin cavity like a hole is present in the lens, which allows tear fluid to trickle into the sensor to measure body sugar levels. Between two soft layers of lens material, detectors and wireless chip both are integrated. It consists of a broadcast antenna inside the contact lenses, which acts as a controller to receive and transmit information. RFID (Radio-frequency identification) technology helps in Communication between sensors and wireless chip. There is no damage to the eye as electronics lie outer side of both the pupil circumference and the iris.

Overview:

There is a wireless antenna fitted inside the contact that is thinner than a human being hair, to act as a controller to transmit information to the wireless tool. The controller will accumulate, view, and analyze data that will be sent to the external device through the antenna. RFID will support for the power supply that will be communicated through data. There will be a small LED light present in the lens, which will be glowing whenever glucose level will cross below or above the specified thresholds.

Market Players:

Innovega Inc., Sensimed AG., Novartis AG, Google Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global market is segmented into Western, Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Japan), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg)Middle East, Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa) and North America (U.S., Canada).

Advantages:

Painless and Simple method – no need to prick finger every time

Ceaseless glucose monitoring

Easy to analyze glucose level in body.

Mobility to user – user can check and can keep maintain record from anywhere and anytime.

Easy to handle.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the adoption of wearable medical devices.

Raise awareness of diabetes and its side effects

Rising geriatric population

Increase in research and development in the field of contact lenses.

Allergic reactions to some patients

Unawareness regarding the use of the smart device.

Limitations:

Challenges presented by such technology are that the LED Lights contain the toxic metal ARSENIC.

The performance of contact lenses in a windy environment and teary eyes is not efficient and accurate.

Applications:

Glucose levels monitoring system

Intraocular pressure monitoring system

