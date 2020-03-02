Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Growth of to Remain Sluggish During 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smart/Connected Street Lights market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smart/Connected Street Lights market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Smart/Connected Street Lights market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

In this Smart/Connected Street Lights market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Smart/Connected Street Lights market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Smart/Connected Street Lights market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Smart/Connected Street Lights market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Smart/Connected Street Lights over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Smart/Connected Street Lights across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Smart/Connected Street Lights and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Smart/Connected Street Lights market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

USPs of smart/connected street lights is that they aid in bringing down consumption of energy and save electricity and other costs. Besides they also have a positive impact on the environment. This is because an ideal smart light has solar panels, batteries, lightings, and network devices for communications. In fact, smart lighting is considered to be highly efficient and therefore has a very positive impact on the conservation of energy.

Apart from that, with technological progress it has become possible to intimate the right department about the malfunctioning of streetlight as soon as it occurs. Thus smart and connected street lighting has myriad advantages. It also holds a lot of possibilities to integrate applications to it. For example, it can be leveraged to gather information about the weather and can also act as CCTV surveillance system and GRPS system.

Apart from that, smart/connected poles are being installed with Volte 4G technology for improving the mobile phone coverage. Renting the poles to the cell carriers create an opportunity for authorities to generate revenues.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Market Potential

Streetlights all over the world are currently being upgraded with traditional sodium lamps being swiftly supplanted with energy-efficient, reliable LED lighting. Hence, this is just the perfect time to push ahead with progressive lighting systems such as smart or connected street lights. With modern sophisticated technologies such as cloud and fog computing, the market is expected to receive further fillip.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for smart or connected street lights are Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Europe leads the market on the back of different lighting companies working towards deployment of smart lighting controls in both private and public areas. North America is expected to emerge as another attractive market in the years ahead. Since the cost of operating lighting in North America for commercial spaces is substantially high, smart lighting which is cost effective has emerged as a viable option. Besides, regulations and energy policies to limit the energy consumption in North America has also stoked the market for connected or smart street lights in the region.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global market for smart or connected street lights are General Electric, Telensa, Tech Mahindra, Osram, Wipro, Philips, Echelon Corporation, Tvilight, Verizon Enterprise, Sierra Wireless, and Sunview LED. In order to up sales, these companies are pitching their products to government and other associations.

