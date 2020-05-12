Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Smart City ICT Infrastructure Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 554.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 6.38% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,930.53 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market are listed in the report.

IBM

Huawei

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Oracle

NTT Communications

Vodafone

China Mobile

ABB

Hitachi

Verizon Communications

Honeywell International

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

HP

Deutsche Telekom

Accenture

Nokia