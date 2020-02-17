Smart Air Purifier Market is Booming Worldwide (12.10% CAGR) | Xiaomi; Dyson; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd; Americair Corporation; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Smart Air Purifier Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Xiaomi; Dyson; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd; Americair Corporation; Woongjin Coway; Honeywell; SHARP CORPORATION; LG Electronics; Blueair; Whirlpool; Alencorp; Holmes Products; Levoit; Winix Inc. among others.

Global smart air purifier market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In May 2019, Dyson announced the availability of various consumer-focused products to be launched for the Southeast Asia region. The products comprised of “Pure Cool me air purifier”, “V11 Absolute” vacuum cleaner and “Lightcycle task light” with each product having different commercial launch dates. The products will be available across different sales channels across the region

Smart Air Purifier Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Whole-House Air Cleaners, Whole-House Air Filters, Portable Air Purifiers), Component (Solution, Services), Function (Dust Collecting, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others), Technique (HEPA, TSS, UV, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Others), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Smart air purifiers are appliances designed to purify and cleanse the air of their surroundings. These purifiers work on the same principal of conventional air purifiers although they are equipped with modern technologies and solutions giving them enhanced functionality and effectiveness. They are also combined with smart connectivity technology such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or others giving them connectivity capability with smart phones and other products for controlling their operations and providing the status of the air

Market Drivers:

Significant surge in the levels of pollutants from the various urban regions of the world; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the various benefits associated with air purifiers will also boost this market growth

High prevalence of chronic airborne diseases globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns amongst the various individuals of world regarding the various health concerns amid high levels of smoke, fumes and pollution; this factor is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and information regarding the availability of smart air purifiers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of costs associated with these products’ establishment and maintenance; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the emission of ozone from these products will hamper the market growth

