Smart Advertising Market Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects by Analyzing Industry Trend and Top Players Performance (Lamar Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media Inc, CIVIQ, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings and Exterion Media Limited)

Technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensor-fusion, and big data analytics have enabled Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) companies to identify potential customers and deliver customized advertising content. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Smart Advertising Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

• Lamar Advertising Company

• OUTFRONT Media Inc.

• CIVIQ Smartscapes

• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

• Exterion Media (UK) Limited

• JCDecaux Group, Include Ltd.

• Intersection

• IKE Smart City

• Changing Environments Inc.

• Captivate.

• Interactive Kiosk

• Digital Billboard

• Digital Poster

• Corporate

• Government

• Education

• Food & Beverage

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Smart Advertising Market Overview

2 Global Smart Advertising Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Smart Advertising Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Smart Advertising Consumption by Regions

5 Global Smart Advertising Productions, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Smart Advertising Market Analyses by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Advertising Business

8 Smart Advertising Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Smart Advertising Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodologies and Data Source

