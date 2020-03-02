Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2026 & Top Key Players are Yanmar, Kubota, Kohler, Isuzu, John Deere, Hatz, FIAT, DEUTZ

Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

The research group, after months of survey obtains the following conclusions:

1. Market size

The industry development on diesel engines has been limited through national industrial policies and environmental standards in terms of high energy consumption and serious pollution.

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) industry has maintained slow growth in recent years.

For the previous five years, the global consumption of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) has maintained 2.18% compound average growth rate. And in the subsequent five years, the market size will not be affected too much.

2. Price

Today, the price of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) is lower than past years. The reason for this downward trend of price is the development of technology and the price fluctuations of raw materials. In future, the price would go down continuously.

3. Players

Most of the Industries faced barrier to enter into the field and low profit margin, as a result, there are few manufacturing enterprises. And the majority plants have been located to China. China is the world’s largest producer, and China production accounts for over 60% of the world.

Most Japanese, European and American companies have long history and world leading technology.

4. Technology

With technology, there is much room for improvement. And the technical improvements are the core of development of the industry. More energy-efficient and environment friendly are directions of development.

The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market was 3420 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Yanmar, Kubota, Kohler, Isuzu, John Deere, Hatz, FIAT, DEUTZ, Caterpillar, Farymann, Cummins, Changfa Group, Changgong Group, Changchai, Jiangdong Group, Shifeng Group, Yuchai Group, Quanchai Power, Chongqing Goldenbow, Weichai Group, Fuzhou Suntom,

The Important Type Coverage:

Water-cooled engine, Air-cooled engine, Oil-cooled engie

Segment by Applications

Agriculture, Lawan and garden, Construction, Generator, Other

Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and policies has also be included.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market on the global and regional level.

