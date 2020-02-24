AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sleeping Aids’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sleeping Aids Market.

Pfizer Inc. (United States), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Japan), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Natus Medical Incorporated (United States), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Merck & Company, Inc.(United States), Sanofi S.A.(France), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (United Kingdom), Serta International (United States),Cadwell Industries, Inc.(United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sleeping aids are drugs & medical devices that are used to diagnose and treat various sleep disorders, like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and insomnia. Sleep is a biological necessity which maintain metabolic homeostasis, effects memory as well as other cognitive function, and controls immune function. Absence of quality sleep leads to sleep disorders, which are due to medical issues, physical disturbances, environmental problems, as well as psychiatric disorders. These sleep disorders have adverse effect on the human health causing number of chronic diseases including diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and stroke. The increasing awareness regarding sleeping aids devices around the globe drives the growth of global sleeping aids market over coming years.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Medication, Mattresses and Pillows, Sleep Laboratories, Sleep Apnea Devices, Others), Application (Insomnia, Restless Legs Syndrome, Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, Sleep Walking, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Evolving Technologies in Sleeping Aid Devices

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Sleep Related Disorders

Changing Lifestyle

Tense Work Conditions and Working in Shifts

Growing Geriatric and Obese Population

Restraints:

Hostile Effects of Sleep Aid Medication

Opportunities:

Untouched Markets in Developing Economies

Rising Awareness Regarding Sleep Disorders

Challenges:

Patent Expiration

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

