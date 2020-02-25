Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market To Register Steady Expansion During 2019-2026|MiMedx; Organogenesis Holdings; Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

Skin replacements and substitutes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1352.10 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and product advancements relating to the technologies for their usage.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skin replacements and substitutes market are KCI Licensing, Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Holdings; Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical, Inc.; Mallinckrodt; Tissue Regenix; PolyNovo Limited; Symatese and Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others.

Report synopsis

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of burn cases and accidents is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing number of skin disorders and diseases amongst the population is expected to drive the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyle of individuals and their preferences for enhancement of their appeal and aesthetics is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High concerns among the patients regarding the negative health effects/side-effects with undergoing skin replacement treatment is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of technically proficient professionals for conducting skin replacement procedures is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of low-cost alternative solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market

By Product

Acellular

Cellular

Others

By Class

Class III

Allografts

Xenografts

Class II

Cultured Epithelial Autograft

Collagen Scaffolds

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Class I

Amniotic Membrane

Synthetic Skin

By Application

Burns

Ulcers

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

By End-User

Wound Care Clinics & Hospitals

Beauty & Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Smith & Nephew, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics which will help the company’s wound management operations undergo significant transformations. The agreement was concluded for approximately USD 660 million which will help enhance the presence of Smith & Nephew in providing therapeutic solutions for regenerative medicine

In March 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation announced that they had received the approval for their “DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrix” for the Japanese market. The product is the only approved non-autologous collagen xenograft for use as a dural substitute in the region. The engineering technology of the manufacturing of this product exhibit specifically designed pores, creating the required environment for platelet aggregation for the prevention of leaks or any other associated complications

Competitive Analysis:

Global skin replacements and substitutes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin replacements and substitutes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global skin replacements and substitutes market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

