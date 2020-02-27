SIP Trunking Services Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments by 2027 | 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp.,

The Global SIP Trunking Services Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the SIP Trunking Services Market The report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This SIP Trunking Services report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the life cycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and demonetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. SIP Trunking Services market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

The research study on Global SIP Trunking Services Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the SIP Trunking Services Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the SIP Trunking Services market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period . The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period .

The key players examine the SIP Trunking Services market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, SIP Trunking Services expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct SIP Trunking Services strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of SIP Trunking Services market are:

Flowroute Inc.,

3CX Ltd.,

Nextiva, Inc.,

XO Communications,

LLC,

Twilio, Inc.,

8×8, Inc.,

KPN International N.V.,

3CX, Allstream Inc.,

ShoreTel Inc.,

Level 3 Communications,

LLC,

NTT Communications Corp.,

Digium, Inc.,

One Source Network,

Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.

Market Definition: Global SIP Trunking Services Market

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider. All these types of session initiation protocol providers are also known as internet telephony service providers. Session initiation protocols are widely used for internet telephony, instant messaging, over Internet Protocol (IP) networks and others. According to statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued at around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow to around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. For instance, in 2016, 3CX (Unified communication solution provider) had come into partnership with Partner-Netwerk, a VoIP provider.

Segmentation: Global SIP Trunking Services Market

SIP Trunking Services Market : By Type

(On-premise, Hosted),

SIP Trunking Services Market : By Application

(Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others),

SIP Trunking Services Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global SIP Trunking Services Market

The global SIP trunking services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration reduces the use of fixed PSTN lines

Cost-effective for multiple lines and hardware requirements for multiple PRI ports

Increasing reliability of services by adding VoIP services

Rising security crackdown is a challenge

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key questions answered in the Global SIP Trunking Services Market report include:

What will be SIP Trunking Services market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide SIP Trunking Services market?

Who are the key players in the world SIP Trunking Services industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the SIP Trunking Services market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the SIP Trunking Services industry?

