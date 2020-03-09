Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market Growth by 2026| Axiva Sichem Biotech, BioPharma Dynamics Ltd., UltraPure International, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

The Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In this part, the Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2026 market shares for each company.

Global single-use filtration assemblies market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.68 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for tangential flow filtration (TFF) are the factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global single-use filtration assemblies market are Sartorius AG, 3M, Pall Corporation, Repligen Corporation., Merck KGaA, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA,, Axiva Sichem Biotech, BioPharma Dynamics Ltd., UltraPure International, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eppendorf AG, GE, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc., Hitma Groep, Sterlitech Corporation, and others.

Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market By Type (Membrane Filtration, Depth Filtration, Centrifugation, Others), Application (Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market, Laboratory Use), Product (Filters, Cartridges, Membranes, Manifold, Cassettes, Syringes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market

Single-use filtration assemblies are engineered process equipment which is specially designed for biologics production and pharmaceutical. They are usually made from the combination of different components and are usually gamma irradiated for sterility and ready to use. Membrane filtration, centrifugation, depth filtration are some of the common type of the single use filtration. Increase in the contract manufacturing business is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising biopharmaceutical industry will drive the growth of this market

Growth in the contract manufacturing business will also act as a driver for this market

Rising awareness about the benefits of disposable filtration unit helps in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for biotherapeutics over chemical entities will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing production of leachables and extractables during single-use bioprocessing will restrain market

Lack of acceptability of single-use technology in different application will hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market

By Type

Membrane Filtration Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) Ultra/Diafiltration Micro-Filtration

Direct Flow Filtration (DFF) /Dead-end Filtration /Normal Flow Filtration

Depth Filtration

Centrifugation

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market

Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market

Laboratory Use

By Product

Filters

Cartridges

Membranes

Manifold

Cassettes

Syringes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Meissner Filtration Products announced that they have acquired PDC Aseptic Filling Systems. This acquisition will help the company to expand their single use system fluid handlings and filtration and unit processing offering and will also enhance the productivity. The main aim is to provide high performance products and devices to their customers.

In October 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced that polyethersulfone membrane is now available with two new Sartocon benchtop and production scale filtration assemblies. These assemblies are very suitable for safely purifying vaccines and recombinant proteins. They are available in different sizes and can be used in different pH and temperature ranges.

Competitive Analysis:

Global single-use filtration assemblies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-use filtration assemblies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

