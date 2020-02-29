Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Insufficient supply of molecular isotopes and lack of trained and skilled specialists and professionals are the biggest obstacles in the growth of the global SPECT market

Diagnostic imaging devices require molecular isotopes, however the lack of availability and insufficient supply of molecular isotopes is likely to act as a restraint in the growth of the global SPECT market during the forecast period. For example, two chemical elements such as technetium and molybdenum that generally fuel a large number of SPECT procedures in cardiology have been facing numerous disruptions in supply over the past few years. Another reason responsible for hampering the supply of molecular isotopes is that the reactors supplying molecular isotopes got shut down permanently in Canada owing to reasons related to safety concerns.

Product recalls is another factor that is creating a negative impact on the worldwide market for SPECT. The use of SPECT devices in diagnosis, staging, restaging and follow up on lesions, diseases and organ dysfunctions, diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and brain dysfunction are associated with adverse effects. Owing to product recalls on account of the adverse effects of SPECT devices the global SPECT market is facing challenges in terms of revenue growth. Poor health care systems especially in developing countries and in countries in the Eastern European region are also expected to restrain the growth of the global SPECT market during the period of study. Lack of basic health care services is anticipated to have an adverse impact on the global market. Lack of funds for advanced health care facilities is another factor that is hampering revenue growth of the global SPECT market.

In order to achieve better imaging capabilities and to offer accurate information related to organ functions and dysfunctions, radioisotope tracers are used by diagnostic and imaging devices. The radioisotope tracer Technetium-99m is widely preferred in SPECT imaging. However, radioisotope tracers have a half-life of just about six hours, and this limits the usage of these tracers in the diagnostic imaging industry. This factor has decreased the popularity of SPECT imaging, thereby negatively impacting the global SPECT market.

Top application areas of SPECT, SPECT-CT and SPECT-MRI imaging devices

SPECT is a powerful nuclear medicine technique that allows non-invasive diagnostic imaging of the metabolic process using short lived radioisotopes thus generating 3-D images of functional processes in the human body. There are numerous applications of SPECT scanners in the global market. One of the main uses of SPECT imaging is in the detection of chronic disorders.

Cardiology

SPECT can be used to assess the extent of cardiovascular disease. SPECT helps in identifying patients who are likely to benefit from heart bypass surgery. SPECT imaging is also used for the diagnosis of ischemic heart disease. Cardiology is a relatively mature application area in the global SPECT market.

Oncology

SPECT imaging is useful in the staging and restaging of malignant tumors. It also helps in locating the best site for biopsy of a suspected tumor.

Neurology

SPECT is used to diagnose, plan treatment and predict outcomes in various neurological disease states by monitoring the effects of therapy either with the help of radiation or chemotherapy or both.

Cardiology and Oncology are the top two application segments in the global SPECT market in terms of revenue share. However, the Neurology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Cardiology and Oncology are the most attractive segments by application in the global SPECT market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.4.

