Single-Cell Analysis Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2028

companies profiled in the single-cell analysis market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN N.V., NuGEN Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and 10x Genomics among others.
The Single-Cell Analysis Market has been segmented as follows:
- Single-Cell Analysis Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025
- Instruments
- Cell Counters
- Spectrophotometers
- Sequencers
- Imaging Systems
- Cytometers
- PCR
- Others
- Consumables
- Reagents & Kits
- Micropipettes & Microplates
- Others
- Single-Cell Analysis Market, by End-User, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Biotechnology & Bio-pharmaceutical Companies
- Research Laboratories
- Others
- Single-Cell Analysis Market, by Region, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of South Africa
