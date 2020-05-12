Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 290.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,015.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market are listed in the report.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Microsemi

ROHM Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

GeneSiC Semiconductor Semikron

Wolfspeed