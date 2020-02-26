Shunt Reactor Market: Global Forecast over 2016 – 2026

The report “Shunt Reactor Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” presents a 10-year forecast for the global shunt reactor market between 2016 and 2026. Our primary objective is to offer insights on various advancements in the global shunt reactor market. The study demonstrates market dynamics expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period (2016 – 2026). Our report offers updates on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global shunt reactor market.

Report description

To understand and assess the global shunt reactor market, the report is categorically split into six sections: market analysis by region, by product type, by phase, by rating, by voltage range, and by application. The report analyses the global shunt reactor market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (MVar). The report starts with an overview of the global shunt reactor market. This section also includes an in-depth analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The next section of the report includes an analysis of the global shunt reactor market on the basis of geographical segmentation. The global shunt reactor market is geographically segmented into seven key regions: North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East and Africa

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. Product types covered in the report are: Air-core dry type Oil-immersed

This is followed by a section analysing the market based on phase and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. By phase, the market is segmented into: Single Phase Three Phase

The next section analyses the market based on rating and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. Ratings covered in the report are: Fixed Shunt Reactor Variable Shunt Reactor

This is followed by a section analysing the market based on end-use application and presents the forecast in terms of value. End-use industry included in the report is categorised into two segments: Commercial Residential

The next section analyses the market based on voltage range and presents the forecast in terms of value. Voltage range included in report is categorised into three segments: Less than 200 kV 200-400 kV Greater than 400kV

In the final section of the report, the global shunt reactor market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in the global shunt reactor product portfolio, and key differentiators.

Research methodology

To calculate market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of shunt reactor based on voltage range across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue from the global shunt reactor market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point is sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis based on supply side and demand side. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global shunt reactor market.

We have also analysed the various global shunt reactor segments in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global shunt reactor market. Another key feature of our report is the analysis of the global shunt reactor market by region, product type, and end use application and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global shunt reactor market. Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the global shunt reactor market, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

