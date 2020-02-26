Shock Sensors Market Foraying into Emerging Economies2017 – 2025

Global Shock Sensors Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Shock Sensors industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Shock Sensors as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

The global shock sensors market has witnessed key changes in its competitive profile over the past decade.

IMI Sensors is a notable vendor in the global shock sensor market, and the company has a splendid track record in catering to consumer demands. The specialisation of the company in providing shock-sensing technologies for shipping operations have been lauded by the end-consumers.

The use of internet of things and machine learning has emerged as a key prospect for the market vendors. Development of improved and highly sensitive shock sensors is the topmost priority for market players. Hence, integration of IoT sensors to detect shock waves is expected to play to the advantage of the market players.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global shock sensor market are:

Dytran Instruments Inc

TE Connectivity

PCB Piezotronics Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Ltd Honeywell International, Inc.

Global Shock Sensors Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Shock Sensing to Prevent Burglaries

One of the most nascent uses of shock sensors in protection of residential and commercial spaces. Shock sensor alarms are used across houses to intimate people about burglaries or property damage. Residential buildings deploy high-sensitivity shock sensors to protect high-security premises. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global shock sensors market is expected to increase in the years to follow.

Use of Shock Sensors in Sports Equipment

High-quality football helmets are equipped with shock sensors to gauge the severity of impact. This is amongst the new-age applications of shock sensors, and could act as a launch pad for market growth. Shipping of fragile products also necessitates the use of shock sensing technologies.

The global shock sensor market is segmented by:

Type

Piezoresistive

Capacitors

Strain Gage

Others

Material

Tourmaline

Quartz

Salts

Gallium Phosphate

End Use

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

