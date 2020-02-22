Shea Butter Market Outlook and in-Depth Analysis 2019-2026 by Top Players: Empower Village LLC., J.A.M. Distributing Company, Bulk Apothecary, Pameri Organic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Vermont Soap

Global Shea Butter business research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. Global Shea Butter business research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. This report gives broader perspective of the market place with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report helps companies in industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. In the report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players.

Global shea butter market is projected to rise to USD 2.73 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of the market is because of its usage in skin and hair products such as lip gloss, moisturizers, and hair conditioner which are few of the dominant applications of shea butter. Shea butter melts at body temperature, which makes it an excellent base for ointments used in the treatment of itching and skin swelling such as eczema.

Global Shea Butter Market By, Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket, Others), End User (Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Retail, Others), Grade (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, Grade D, Grade E), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Species (Vitellaria Nilotica, Vitellaria Paradoxa), Certification (Uncertified, Certified), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Shea Butter Market

Shea butter is a type of vegetable fat extracted from the nut of an African tree. It is widely used as a beauty product in cosmetics industry for skin and hair related products, in lip gloss, skin lotions, hair conditioners etc. It acts as an incredible skin moisturiser. It has a high content of vitamins and fatty acids, which are deemed fit for smoothening, soothing and moisturising the skin. Shea butter is also used in food preparation as an alternative to animal butter and vegetable oil. It also extensively used as an alternative to cocoa butter, in making of chocolates and confectionaries.

Top Key Players:

Empower Village LLC., J.A.M. Distributing Company, Bulk Apothecary, Pameri Organic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Vermont Soap, Baraka Shea Butter, Maison Karite, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, savannahfruits.com, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant, Aos Product Pvt. Ltd., Timiniya Tumna Company, Jedwards International, Inc., shebuindustriesltd.com, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Ghana Nuts Company Limited, Aethon-International, The Organic Shea Butter Company amongst others.

Market Drivers:

o The rising prices of cocoa butter compel manufacturers to use shea butter as an alternative to cocoa butter in chocolates and confectionaries

o Shea butters increased applicability in bakery products and in the food industry

o Shea butter is extensively used in the cosmetics industry, manufacturers are introducing new and innovative products into the market containing shea butter

o The growing awareness of the benefits of using shea butter

o The increasing ageing population, leads to an increased demand for anti-ageing products which contain shea butter

Market Restraints:

o Large variety of substitutes to shea butter are available in the market, such as mango butter, shea oil, avocado butter, and cocoa butter which can restrain it’s growth

o The level of industry organisation is still lagging and there are not set standards or the quality of the product which restrains the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

o In March 2018, Bunge Limited has completed its acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan. With this, Bunge is expected to become a global leader in business to business consumers in the food processing industry for bakery, chocolates, confectionary, nutrition and food service segments. This acquisition would merge Bunge’s existing edible oils portfolio with Loaders speciality products from tropical feedstock like shea butter, palm, coconut and several others.

o In November 2017, Sundial was acquired by Unilver. Sundial Brands is one of the largest personal care products company, with brands which use shea butter as their main ingredient in the manufacturing of their products. With this acquisition, Unilever would continue to grow its business and would cater to the use of shea butter in their products. This acquisition would thus enhance the use of shea butter by global leading brands, and would further lead to the global growth of shea butter market.

Market Segmentations:

Global Shea Butter Market is segmented on the basis of

o Distribution Channel

o End-User

o Grade

o Nature

o Species

o Certification

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Distribution Channel

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Supermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Hypermarket

o Others

By End User

o Pharmaceuticals & Medical

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Food Processing

o Retail

o Others

By Grade

o Grade A (Unrefined)

o Grade B (Refined)

o Grade C (Highly Refined)

o Grade D

o Grade E

By Nature

o Organic

o Conventional

By Species

o Vitellaria Nilotica

o Vitellaria Paradoxa

By Certification

o Certified

o Uncertified

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Shea Butter Market

Global shea butter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shea butter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

