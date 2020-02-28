Shave Grass Extract Market 2019 Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

According to a recent report General market trends, the Shave Grass Extract economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Shave Grass Extract market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Shave grass extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, herbal medicine. Shave grass extract has been proven effective in various medical conditions such as kidney and bladder health, bone health, diabetes etc., thus market demand from pharmaceutical segment is higher. Herbal medicine markets segment is gaining popularity for treatment and management of various disease conditions and thus significant market growth is expected over the forecast period. Shave grass extract is useful in hair and nail treatment, and proven very effective in hair growth as rich silica contains help in calcium absorption in the body, thus possess significant demand from cosmetics market segment specifically for hair and nail related products. Shave grass tree is helpful in digestion, weight management and for pile problems thus market demand from food and beverages segment is expected to grow in near future.

Shave grass extract market is further segmented on the basis of its forms available in the market as powder extract and liquid extract. Powder extract is directly added or can be converted into capsules. Liquid shave grass extract is majorly used in pharmaceutical formulations.

Shave grass extract is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa ,and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are major grower and consumer markets for shave grass extract.

Shave Grass Extract Market Drivers:

Shave grass extract possess high market demand from pharmaceutical as well as skincare and personal care product market segments as due to its versatile properties. Shave grass extract is one of the rich source of silica which makes it useful in hair and nail health, is factor driving market demand from hair care product segment. As per recent research silica in horsetail extract can be useful for treatment of bone related diseases such as osteoporosis, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Silica is also responsible for absorption of calcium in human body.

Shave grass extract possess antioxidant, anti- inflammatory , and antimicrobial makes it super herb which makes it useful in various disease conditions as well as skin and hair care products. Horsetail tea or shave grass tea is proven effective in treatment of bronchitis, dry cough etc.

Considering various health benefits of shave grass or horse tail extract driving attraction of researchers and various pharmaceutical industries, thus are investing in R & D for shave grass extract products and medicines, in turn driving market demand. Increasing popularity of herbal medicine and natural herbal skin and hair care products as well as changing consumer preferences towards herbal and natural medicine is another factor expected to drive growth of the global shave grass extract market over the forecast period.

Shave Grass Extract Market Key Players:

Key players operating in shave grass extract market are Xian Sobeo Biotech Co. Ltd., Cheng Green, Equine Natural Health, Penna Herb Co. Ltd., iHerb Inc., G. Baldwin & Co. etc. Considering the continuous growth in market demand for shave grass extract globally, various new entries are expected into the market to grab upcoming opportunities over the forecast period.

