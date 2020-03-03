Service Virtualization Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2018 – 2028

Global Service Virtualization Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The global Service Virtualization market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Service Virtualization market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Service Virtualization market report covers the key segments, such as

Key Trends

The global market for Service Virtualization is expected to exhibit a promising growth path in the next few years, with several large-, medium, and small-scale companies leveraging technological prowess to offer the best digital solutions to their clients. Owing to the rising level of competition in the market, technology companies are continuously finding ways of offering services to their clients through innovative applications. Thus, it has become essential for these companies to improve their time-to-market and speed-up their testing cycles. These factors are expected to drive the global market Service Virtualization in the next few years.

In terms of deployment of Service Virtualization tools, the segment of on-premise deployment presently accounts for the dominant share in the global Service Virtualization market. While deployment on an organization's internal infrastructure promises higher data security for high-profile applications, the cloud-based deployment segment is also swiftly gaining popularity as a highly flexible, cost-effective, and increasingly secure deployment medium. While on-premise deployment will continue to account for a significant share of the global Service Virtualization market in the next few years as well, the cloud-based deployment segment will register a significant rise in adoption and will turn out to be the most promising mode of deployment in the next few years.

Global Service Virtualization Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, the market for Service Virtualization in North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue as well as growth opportunities to the global market. The regional market has remained a promising adopter of a variety of Service Virtualization services and solutions in the past few years owing to the strong, well-established economy and the rising numbers of companies with digitized processes and operations requiring the implementation of new varieties of software products and services.

Moreover, the region also has the presence of a number of several small and large service virtualization companies, rendering a high level of competitiveness among companies. The region is also expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years, thanks to the vast rise in number of companies requiring Service Virtualization services and solutions.

Global Service Virtualization Market: Competitive Dynamics

The vendor landscape of the global Service Virtualization market is highly competitive owing to the large number of companies in the global space. Some of the leading companies in the market are Tricentis, Cavission Systems, Cigniti, Micro Focus, Crosscheck Networks, Cognizant, Parasoft, Wipro, Axway, Maveric Systems, SmartBear Software, SQS, Postdot Technologies, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, and Solution-Soft Systems.

