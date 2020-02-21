Service Robotics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Service Robotics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Service Robotics Market was valued at USD 11.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.67 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Service Robotics market are listed in the report.

Kuka AG

Irobot Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime as

DJI

Honda Motor Co.

Adept Technology

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bluefin Robotics

ECA Group

Aethon Delaval International AB

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Intuitive Surgical

Parrot SA