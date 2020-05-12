Service Delivery Automation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Service Delivery Automation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Service Delivery Automation Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Service Delivery Automation market are listed in the report.

Blue Prism

Uipath SRL

IBM Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Exilant Technologies Private Limited

Softomotive Solutions

Celaton Limited

Genfour

Nice Systems

Arago Us

Sutherland Global Services

Automation Anywhere

Ipsoft