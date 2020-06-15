Server Virtualization Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Server Virtualization Market: Introduction

Server virtualization is a transcription of multiple server instances which fulfill the different kind of computing needs of the enterprise on a single server hardware. The server administrator uses software application to divide a physical server into small isolated virtual environment. These virtual environments are also known as private server, containers or emulations. In enterprise application, some servers are in idle mode as the workload is distributed to only few servers on the network. This results in wastage of power, expensive hardware resources and maintenance. So, enterprises are adopting virtualized server to avoid wastage of resources and helps to run multiple operating system instances at a time.

Server virtualization technology is commonly used in virtual web servers to provide low cost web hosting services. There are several ways to create virtual server including virtual machine, operating system-level virtualization and paravirtual machine. The server capacity is used to its superlative level by adopting server virtualization solution which will drive the market in positive manner.

Server Virtualization Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the server virtualization market is owing to the need for better productivity of enterprise infrastructure. Now-a-days, there is rapid increase in demand for computational requirement from enterprises and end users, so there is certain rise in adoption of computational resources. The computing resources are imitated a catered to during execution of application. Cloud computing is another major factor which takes virtualization to a different level. Moreover, by deploying cloud based solutions and services, enterprises will be able to provision their applications automatically to an end user irrespective to the location of device.

The major restraints faced by Server virtualization market are owing to increase in capital investment which is required for reconstructing the network infrastructure and components.

Server Virtualization Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

Finance

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Banking

Transportation

Government and public sector

Logistics

other

Server Virtualization Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of server virtualization market are:

Citrix Systems Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

VMware Inc.

Accenture

CA

Capgemini

Cisco

Computer Sciences Corp.

Dell Inc.

EMC Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Parasoft

Red Hat Inc.

Symantec Corp. and Unisys

Server Virtualization Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the server virtualization is accounted for major market share and it is growing rapidly owing to high trend and need of virtualized server. Enterprises are adopting server virtualization to avoid cyber threats.

Europe and APAC regions are expected to grow the market of server virtualization gradually by considering easy installation of manage network and ease in troubleshooting.

Regional analysis for Server Virtualization, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.