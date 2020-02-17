Sensor Fusion System Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value | Hillcrest Labs, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, InvenSense

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Sensor Fusion System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Sensor Fusion System Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), InvenSense, Inc. (United States), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Hillcrest Labs (United States), Kionix Inc. (United States), Senion (Sweden), BASELABS (Germany) and Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan).

Sensor Fusion System is also known as Multi-sensor fusion system, which is a subset of information fusion. This system helps in combining of sensory data or data derived from various sources so that it can provide a piece of resulting information, which has less number of data error. Sensor Fusion refers to the software which integrates data from various sources such as accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, temperature sensor, and many others in order to improve system performance mostly in automation. This information from multiple sensors help developers to produce more robust data models and rectifies the insufficiencies of sensors by calculating the accurate position and orientation of data. Increasing demand of smartphones and advanced automatic automobiles are driving the market for Sensor Fusion System.

Market Trend

Adoption of Miniaturization in Electronics

Adoption of Sensor Fusion in Consumer Electronics Goods

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Integrated Sensors in Smart Phones

Growing Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Opportunities

Sensor Fusion Applications Using Context Awareness Systems and IoT

Growing Demand for Wearable Devices in both developed and developing nations

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in Mems and Sensor Fusion Systems

High Installation Cost for Setting Up Sensor Fusion System

Challenges

Increased Complexity in Making Sensor Fusion Systems and Software

Market Overview of Global Sensor Fusion System

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Inertial Combo Sensors Type, Radar + Image Sensors Type, Environmental Sensors Type, IMU + GPS Type, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military Application, Environmental Controlling, Robotics, Others), Technology Type (MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical System), Non-MEMS), Sensor Type (Inertial Combo Sensors, Radar Images Sensor, Pressure Sensors Light Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Gas Sensors, Temperature Sensors)

Top Players in the Market are: STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), InvenSense, Inc. (United States), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Hillcrest Labs (United States), Kionix Inc. (United States), Senion (Sweden), BASELABS (Germany) and Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

