SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET GLOBAL ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS| ACCORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.36 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the surge of automation due to the technological advancements of IoT in the various applicable end-users.

Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market By Type (Wafer ATE, Packaged Device ATE), System Type (Analog, Digital, Mixed Signal, SoC, LCD Driver, Memory), Product Type (Memory, Non-Memory, Discrete, Others), Components (Contractors, Testers, Others), Application (Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defence, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor automated test equipment market are Accord Global Technology Solutions Private Limited; ADVANTEST CORPORATION; Astronics Corporation; CHROMA ATE INC.; Cobham plc; Lorlin Test Systems; Cohu, Inc; Teradyne Inc.; Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.; SPEA S.p.A.; Averna; Shibasoku Co.,Ltd.; Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology Co.,Ltd.; Crea srl; Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.; National Instruments; Roos Instruments; STAr Technologies Inc.; ABB; Emerson Electric Co.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; KROHNE Ltd and Kessler-Ellis Products, Co. among others.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET

By Type

Wafer Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

Packaged Device Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

By System Type

Analog

Digital

Mixed Signal

System-on-a-Chip (SoC)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Driver

Memory

By Product Type

Memory

Non-Memory

Discrete

Others

By Components

Contractors

Testers

Others

By Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & IT

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defence

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Competitive Analysis

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor automated test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

