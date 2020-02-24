Self-Service BI Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Self-Service BI Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Self-Service BI market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Self-Service BI is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Self-Service BI market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Self-Service BI market.

Global Self-Service BI Market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Self-Service BI Market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tibco Software

Tableau Software

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

ZOHO Corporation