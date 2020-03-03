Self-Service BI Market 2020 – Revenue, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Opportunities Assessment, Share, Global Industry Size Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Self-Service BI market research reports focus on size, share, growth, manufacturers and forecasts by 2025. The new market research store focuses on the market and provides future analysis and forecasts of the market. This market research report is based primarily on the elements that companies complete in the marketplace and on those elements that are useful and useful to the business.

“Self-service business intelligence (BI) is an approach to data analytics that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even if they do not have a background in statistical analysis, BI or data mining.”

Top Key Players Covered in this report – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, TIBCO Software, Qlik Technologies, and Zoho Corporation.

Self-Service BI Market Segments Analysis:

By Type

Software

Service

By Service

Managed services

Professional services Consulting services Deployment and integration Support and maintenance



By Business Function

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human resources

By Application

Fraud and security management

Sales and marketing management

Predictive asset maintenance

Risk and compliance management

Customer engagement and analysis

Supply chain management and procurement

Operations management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Hosted/on-cloud

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

This report uses SWOT analysis to evaluate the growth of outstanding Self-Service BI market players.

Self-Service BI Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

