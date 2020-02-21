Self-Service BI Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Self-Service BI Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Self-Service BI Market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Self-Service BI market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tibco Software

Tableau Software

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

ZOHO Corporation