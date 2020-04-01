Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Size Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2046

The global Seaweed Hydrocolloids market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Seaweed Hydrocolloids market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Seaweed Hydrocolloids are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Seaweed Hydrocolloids market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accel Carrageenan Corporation (Philippines)

Agar Del Pacifico (Agarpac) (Chile)

Agarmex (Mexico)

Algaia (France)

Andi-Johnson Group (China)

Cargill, Incorporated (United States)

Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA)

CP Kelco (United States)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Gelymar (Chile)

Hispanagar (Spain)

Industrias Roko (Spain)

KIMICA Corporation (Japan)

Marcel Trading Corporation (Philipppines)

MSC (South Korea)

Prodoctora de Agar (Proagar S.A.) (Chile)

PT. Agarindo Bogatama (Indonesia)

Setexam (Morocco)

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation (China)

Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG) (China)

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products (India)

Sobigel (France)

TBK Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

W Hydrocolloids (RICO Carrageenan) (Philippines)

Zhenpai Hydrocolloids (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Agar-Agar

Alginates

Carrageenan

Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharma and Healthcare

Industrial/Technical

