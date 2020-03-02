Seafood Packaging to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The study on the Seafood Packaging Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Seafood Packaging Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The seafood packaging market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and material. Based on application, seafood packaging are segmented into frozen seafood, fresh seafood, dried seafood and others. Based on product, seafood packaging market is segmented into containers, boxes, pouches, bags, cans, bottles, trays & others. Based on material, seafood packaging market is segmented into plastic, glass, paper, metal & others.

Seafood Packaging Market: Regional outlook

Seafood Packaging market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Matured seafood markets in developed regions like Western Europe and North America and Japan are expected show lucrative growth in coming years. Although sea catch levels or volumes are declining gradually in APEJ region E.g. China and India, the fish farming volume output is complementing the declined volume in sea catch. The volume of fish farming in gradually increasing year on year. This above mentioned factor influencing the growth of seafood packaging market in APEJ. North America and Japan are major importers or buyers of seafood from APEJ countries. Although Western Europe can internally meet its demand for seafood domestically, the demand for seafood is continuously rising in recent years.

Seafood Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global seafood packaging market are Bemis Company Inc., AEP Industries Inc., DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Smurfit Kappa Group, Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd, Tri-Mach Group Inc., Printpack Inc., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, ABBE CORRUGATED PTY. LTD, Cambridge Packing Company, Robert Mann Packaging Inc., International Packaging, Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc., RM Converters Private Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

