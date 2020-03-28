Scented Oil Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

“

Fact.MR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Scented Oil market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Competitive Landscape

With the ever-growing demand for scented oil, the competitive environment in the scented oil market has become more intense in the recent years. A mounting number of new entrants in the scented oil market is encouraging scented oil market leaders to adopt innovative strategies to differentiate their product range and maintain an edge in the scented oil market.

Leading manufacturers in the scented oil market are focusing their efforts on adopting innovative and next-generation technologies to develop innovative types of scented oils. For example, Symrise – a German leading player in the scented oil market – recently established a partnership with IBM Research, the industrial R&D division of IBM, to develop digital fragrance models with the help of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Another player in the scented oil market – Robertet SA recently partnered with Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., an American chemical company, for fragrance and encapsulate technology, which can enable the company to improve the delivery, longevity, and release of various products, including scented oil.

With the incorporation of advanced technologies, leading players in the scented oil market are aiming to establish a stronger foothold and continue to dominate the market in the upcoming years.

Other leading players in the scented oil market that are featured in the report are:

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Firmenich Sam

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mane SA

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

Symrise

Robertet SA

Scented Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing disposable income and continuously rising standard of living of consumers in developing countries is burgeoning the adoption of scented oils in various industrial applications, especially in the personal care products industry. Furthermore, a significant rise in discretionary spending on leisure activities such as spa, massages, and aromatherapy for relaxation, is bolstering the use of scented oil in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, including India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia.

North America is likely to hold a significant share in growth of the scented oil market as production and exports of scented oil and essential oils from the region have increased substantially over the past few years. Furthermore, European countries play a pivotal role in the development of the scented oil market as they are the leading importers of scented oils, which is driven by the increasing industrial growth of the end-use applications of scented oils in the region.

Scented oil market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Scented Oil Market Research Report Covers:

Segmentation of scented oil market

Dynamics of scented oil market

Global market sizing

Demand and sale

Modern trends and challenges

Competitors and related competition

Technological advances

Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Scented Oil Market Research Report Is Based On:

North America Scented Oil Market including (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America Scented Oil Market including (Brazil and Mexico)

Eastern Europe Scented Oil Market including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe Scented Oil Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)

Asia Pacific Scented Oil Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)

Japan Scented Oil market

Middle East and Africa Scented Oil Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Scented oil market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the scented oil market research report.

Notable Topics in Scented Oil Market Research Report Includes:

Outlook on parent market

Shifting market factors in industry

Wide-ranging market segmentation

Forecasted, on-going and past market sizing in terms of value and volume

Current industry improvements and trends

Competitive landscape

Product offerings and strategic plans of key players

Regions and segments indicating promising growth

Neutral viewpoint on the global market performance

Lucrative information for global market participants for business expansion

