Scented Oil Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

Global Scented Oil Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

With the ever-growing demand for scented oil, the competitive environment in the scented oil market has become more intense in the recent years. A mounting number of new entrants in the scented oil market is encouraging scented oil market leaders to adopt innovative strategies to differentiate their product range and maintain an edge in the scented oil market.

Leading manufacturers in the scented oil market are focusing their efforts on adopting innovative and next-generation technologies to develop innovative types of scented oils. For example, Symrise – a German leading player in the scented oil market – recently established a partnership with IBM Research, the industrial R&D division of IBM, to develop digital fragrance models with the help of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Another player in the scented oil market – Robertet SA recently partnered with Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., an American chemical company, for fragrance and encapsulate technology, which can enable the company to improve the delivery, longevity, and release of various products, including scented oil.

With the incorporation of advanced technologies, leading players in the scented oil market are aiming to establish a stronger foothold and continue to dominate the market in the upcoming years.

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Firmenich Sam

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mane SA

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

Symrise

Robertet SA

Increasing disposable income and continuously rising standard of living of consumers in developing countries is burgeoning the adoption of scented oils in various industrial applications, especially in the personal care products industry. Furthermore, a significant rise in discretionary spending on leisure activities such as spa, massages, and aromatherapy for relaxation, is bolstering the use of scented oil in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, including India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia.

North America is likely to hold a significant share in growth of the scented oil market as production and exports of scented oil and essential oils from the region have increased substantially over the past few years. Furthermore, European countries play a pivotal role in the development of the scented oil market as they are the leading importers of scented oils, which is driven by the increasing industrial growth of the end-use applications of scented oils in the region.

Scented oil market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

