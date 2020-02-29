Scalable Software Defined Networking Market By Use Cases (Mobile Core, EPC, IMS Virtualization, OSS BSS, Radio Access Networks, Wireline Fixed Access Networks, CPE, Mobile Backhaul), Industry, Geography, Trends, Forecast 2022

The scalable software defined market is highly competitive with some of the key participants are Ericsson, HP, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks Inc, Brocade Communications Systems Inc, and others., and others.

The Global Scalable Software Defined Networking market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 39.44% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Software defined networking (SDN) is the organization of network services by lower level functionality abstraction and is a major shift in network architecture paving way for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) applications. Global SDN market revenues comprises of network services, network infrastructure, and applications, control layer and virtualization, support and professional services.

Global Scalable software defined networking consist of a large number of telecom service providers, such as China Telecom, Telefonica, France Telecom, Singapore Telecom. It is particularly widespread in emerging nations, which have witnessed a high demand for tablets, mobile phones, phablets and others.

The global SDN market is mainly driven by the efficient network infrastructure and increasing mobility and growing demand for cloud services. Moreover, the growth of the market is inhibited by lack of awareness among buyer and standardization Network. The increasing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) adoption and rapid technological advancements provide an opportunity for the growth of SDN market. On the basis of the studies by 2019-2020, 40%-45% of the network spending will be on Sostware Defined Networking, Therefore, SDN is a potential growth market for the networking vendors contributing vast opportunities in the forecast period.

The SDN market is divided on the basis of solution, verticals, and end users. It is segmented into enterprises, cloud service providers, and telecommunications service providers on the basis of end users. Various solutions measured include SDN controllers, SDN switching, cloud provisioning and orchestration and others which include security and services.

Numerous products are available in the scalable software defined market such as active resource controllers, Affirmed mobile content cloud, B4N controllers, and others.

