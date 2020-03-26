Finance

Saudi Arabia Defibrillators Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

by [email protected]

key players mentioned in the report include Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Defibtech, LLC, GE Healthcare, HeartSine Technologies, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Physio-Control, Inc., Schiller AG, and Zoll Medical Corporation.

The Saudi Arabia defibrillators market is segmented as follows:
 
Saudi Arabia Defibrillators Market, by Product Type
  • Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)
  • Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators
Saudi Arabia Defibrillators Market, by End-users
  • Hospitals
  • Public Access Defibrillators
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Business Workplaces

 

