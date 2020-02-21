Satellite Modem Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Satellite Modem Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Satellite Modem Market was valued at USD 288.37 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 487.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Satellite Modem market are listed in the report.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Novelsat

Newtec Cy N.V.

Comtech EF Data Corporation

WORK Microwave GmbH

ORBCOMM

Datum Systems

ViaSat

Advantech Wireless

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Amplus Communication Pte

Ayecka Communication Systems