Sales Revenue of Flywheel Damper Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Flywheel Damper Market: Overview

Flywheel damper is mainly used to provide continuous rotational energy, it is a rotating mechanical device which acts as a continuous flywheel. Flywheel damper is also used for reducing the torsional vibration created by operation of diesel or petrol engine. Flywheel damper reduces the vibration by storing the energy in different half’s masses for the period of time. Flywheel dampers are also used for the controlling the torque and power, at low revolutions. The main components of the flywheel damper are starter ring gear, flange, primary cover, primary mass, arc springs, plain bearing and secondary mass.The torque fluctuations occurred due to the combustion cycle of four stroke engine which causes torsional vibration ,are also prevented by the use of flywheel .

Flywheel Damper Market: Dynamics

The major key driving factor of the flywheel damper is automotive industry. Flywheel damper is used in cars, trucks, buses and in heavy vehicles for reducing the torsional vibration in them. Another driving factor is agricultural industry, in this industry flywheel damper is used in the harvesting machines for controlling the torsional vibrations of machine. There are some challenges of flywheel damper such as, there is a clinking noise occurs at the time of gear shifting and load changes. Other challenge is controlling of vibration in the vehicles. There are some opportunities of flywheel damper are such as ,this can be used in the renewable sources of energy such as in solar energy and wind energy for controlling vibrations .Some other opportunities is in machinery tools industry for handling the torsional vibrations during the combustion cycle. There are some latest trends of flywheel damper such as, nowadays flywheel is used for the double clutch transmission technique. Flywheel damper is used for the energy storing device in various processes such as, cutting tools and in machinery.

Flywheel Damper Market: Segmentation

Based on the type flywheel damper market is segmented:

Individual bent spring flywheel damper

One –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Two –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Three –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Based on the application flywheel damper market is segmented:

Automotive industry

Agricultural industry

Machinery tools

Cutting tools

Solar and wind energy

Flywheel Damper Market: Regional Overview

The global flywheel damper market is divided geographically into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is major region in a flywheel damper market in terms of application and revenue sharing, because automotive industry is growing very rapidly in this region. Followed by North America, Europe is expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of flywheel damper in many industries. The global flywheel damper market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to lack of technology advancement in this region.

Flywheel Damper Market: Regional Segmentation

The growth of flywheel damper market in Asia-Pacific is very high due to many developing countries in this region and automotive is significantly growing year by year. Overall, the global market for flywheel damper market is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Flywheel damper market in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to developing economic conditions, huge population, big investment market and many manufacturing companies boosting this market. Flywheel damper market is growing in this region because application of flywheel damper market is increased in various industries such as automotive, renewable energy sources, machinery tools and agriculture. India and china are major countries which shows significant growth in flywheel damper market and in forecast period this countries shows very positive increment.

Flywheel Damper Market: Key Players

Borg & Beck

Voith

Automotive World Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo Service

Schaeffler

LuK GmbH & Co. KG

Tibbetts Group

Vibratech

AISIN ASIA PTE. LTD.