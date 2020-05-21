Sales of Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market to Record Exponential Growth During   2016 – 2026

The sensor which work on piezoresistive effect are called as pressure sensors, piezoelectric pressure sensors are also called as strain gauge pressure sensors. Piezoelectric pressure sensors detect the strain/pressure that is applied on the strain gauge. Various thin films, thick films, bonded metal foil, silicon and sputtered thin film are the substrate of piezoresistive pressure sensor. By the help of piezoresistive pressure sensors one can measure, vacuum, absolute & differential pressure. Piezoresistive pressure sensors diverse application areas which are biomedical sector, automotive and household gadgets. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are the first products manufactured using micro electro mechanical system technology.

Drivers, Trends and Restraints:

The rising trend of miniaturization of sensors, which will lead to ample new opportunities for the Piezoresistive sensors market. The companies in this sector are constantly developing new Piezoresistive sensors especially for hazardous areas which will further aid the Piezoresistive sensor market. Even introduction of a variety of products in the piezoresistive sensor market is a rising trend among the manufacturers.

Due to the advancements is the piezoresistive sensor technology the application areas of the market are increasing which in turn is driving the market, after the introduction of micro-electromechanical system technology in piezoresistive sensors the has been significant development of miniature sized piezoresistive sensors will further spur the piezoresistive sensor market. Medical and automotive sector are among the main end users of piezoresistive sensor market.

Increased vehicle demand in developing countries and rising governmental concerns regarding safety is helping the piezoresistive market to grow and nanotechnology applications will favorably impact the market growth in next few years. The main advantage of piezoelectric sensor is the wide application areas which is major driver driving the market such as aircraft, automotive, industries etc. Main usage area of piezoresistive sensor in industries is prevention, maintenance especially in food & beverage, mining, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. Industrial segment holds a promising future for piezoresistive pressure sensor market.

The safety mandates in the automotive sectors are providing an impetus for the growth of piezoresistive pressure sensor market. For instance-TREADS act in US has made mandatory installation of ‘Tire Pressure Management System’ in all vehicles.

Some piezeoresistive sensors need extra power during operation which a restrain for the piezoresistive market, another problem with the sensors is that the noise limit of piezoresistive pressure sensors is high compared to that of capacitive pressure sensors which is a restrain for the market.

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation:

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market is segmented on the basis of end user and by region. The segmentation of end user is done into manufacturing, automotive, medical, consumer electronics, energy and power, and oil & gas. Regionally, the global Piezoresistive pressure sensor market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Key Players of Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market:

The key players of the global piezoresistive pressure sensor market are OMRON Corporation, General Electric, Denso Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Kistler Holding AG, AVL LIST GmbH and Measurement Specialties, Inc. The companies are manufacturing new products in the market in order to capture a large share of the new opportunities offered by the market and are targeting hazardous areas where it’s easy to deploy a sensor than a human.

Regional analysis for Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market includes:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia pacific

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

