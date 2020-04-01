Sales of Multi Touch Screen Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

The global multi-touch screen market is expected to show a remarkable growth rate in coming years. Major factors contributing to the growth of the global multi-touch screen market include the growing number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and others. Multi-touch screen is a set of interaction techniques which allow users to control graphical applications with several fingers. Multi-touch screens has become a fast evolving and growing technology, owing to the many benefits it offers such as different gestures to arbitrarily manipulate touch screen and fully grasp the related characteristics (text, videos, pictures, satellite images, 3D simulations and other information). In addition, it provides a simplified interaction with other devices. The rising number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, MP3 players and others are driving the demand for the global multi-touch screen market.

The market contains the global scenario of multi-touch screen market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the multi-touch screen market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The global multi-touch screen market is segmented into technology, on the basis of technology the market is segmented into capacitive technology, resistive technology, acoustic technology and others which includes optical and infrared technology. The global multi-touch screen market is also classified into devices such as smartphones and tablets, all-in-one computers and TV, large displays (table tops, walls, floors, signage), gaming systems, POS systems, others (A/v players, automation systems). The market is also segmented by application into personal use (infotainment & entertainment), retail, government, enterprise, industrial, commercial (hospitality, transport and gaming), and others (medical, military, training). The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions. Among these regional markets, Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

The global multi-touch screen market is driven by factors such as the rising number of electronic devices and increasing popularity of touch panel displays. Other factors fuelling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market include the evolving new applications of multi-touch screens.

One of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global multi-touch screen market is the lack of availability of indium tin oxide (ITO) and high costs of glass touch panel displays. The emerging application sector is serving as an opportunity fueling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market.

Some of the key players dominating the global multi-touch screen market are Wintek Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, 3M Company, Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Displax Interactive Systems, Fujitsu Ltd., LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Stantum, Immersion Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Ltd. among others. Earlier the global multi-touch screen market was dominated by few players. However, after the entrance of new big players in the touch screen industry, the demand for multi-touch screen has increased among the consumers.

