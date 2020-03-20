Sales of Electrolytes Testing Reagents Market to significantly rise During 2019 – 2029 Owing to Growing Application Across End-use Industries

Electrolytes testing reagents are the reagents which are used to measure the electrolyte imbalance in the body. Electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, calcium, chloride etc., are the minerals and salts, which are found in the blood.

Electrolytes are responsible for conducting electrical impulses in the body and are essentials for the proper functioning of the human body. Various symptoms of electrolyte imbalance include weakness, twitching, numbness, nervous system diseases, muscle spasm etc.

Electrolyte testing reagents are used to measure the effectiveness of a treatment, which is done for an imbalance in the body. Imbalance in the body can affect the proper functioning of the body organs.

Increasing number of research laboratories, in developed as well as in developing regions can increase the growth of electrolytes testing reagents market Increasing research and developmental activities in the field of life science and biotechnology, is one of the important factor, which is expected to increase the growth of electrolytes testing reagents market.

Other factors such as favourable reimbursement, introduction of various government programs etc. can increase the growth of electrolytes testing reagents market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney disease, liver disorders or cardiac disorders, are expected to increase the growth of electrolytes testing reagents market. Introduction of life science research in various academic research institutes, is expected to increase the growth of global electrolyte testing market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure per capita, is another important factor, which can increase the growth of electrolyte testing reagents market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, can also increase the growth of global electrolytes testing market.

There are a few factors, which can hinder the overall growth of the electrolytes testing reagents market. Lack of awareness in some of the developing regions, is expected to hinder the growth of global electrolytes testing reagents market.

The global electrolytes testing reagents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Components Calcium Testing Kits and Reagents Chloride Testing Kits & Reagents Potassium Testing Kits and Reagents Sodium Testing Kits and Reagents

Segmentation by Application Type Drug Discovery Research and Development Others

Segmentation by End users Hospital Laboratories Clinical Research Organizations Diagnostic Laboratories Others



The electrolyte testing reagents market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type and end users.

Based on the product type, the electrolyte testing reagents market has been segmented into calcium testing kits and reagents, chloride testing kits and reagents, potassium testing kits and reagents and sodium testing kits and reagents.

Chloride testing kits and reagents are expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall market. On the basis of application, the electrolyte testing kits and reagents market has been segmented into drug discovery, research and development and other applications.

Based on the end user, the electrolyte testing kits and reagents market has been segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical research organizations, diagnostic laboratories and others. Clinical research organization is expected to hold a large revenue share in the electrolyte testing reagents market.

Geographically, global electrolytes testing reagents market is segmented into various key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to hold a large revenue share in the global electrolytes testing reagents market because of the technological advancements in the field of research and developmental activities and easy availability of kits and devices for research and development.

Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global electrolytes testing reagents market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show a significant growth in the global electrolytes testing reagents market because of the increasing government support for life science projects.

There are many key players in the electrolyte testing reagents market. Some of the players identified in the global electrolytes testing reagents market include Randox Laboratories Ltd., Molecular Devices, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Aqualabo, LaMotte Company and other key players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Electrolytes testing reagents Market Segments

Electrolytes testing reagents Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Electrolytes testing reagents Market Size & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Electrolytes testing reagents Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Electrolytes testing reagents Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: