Sales of Data Migration Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

Overview:-

Data migration is the process of moving data from one technology to other, as opposed to data amalgamation, ETL and duplication, which are mainly concerned with moving data among current environments, though these technologies may be used in order to support the migration procedure. Data migration is often assumed as a part of a wider application migration such as migrating from SAP to Oracle, consolidating SAP environments or migrating from one version of SAP to another, but may also be used to support migration from one database to another or between major upgrades of a database. The implementation of master data management may also require data migration. Data migration will require use of data profiling and discovery tools and data quality capabilities and may also involve ETL, data archival and data masking technologies.

Data migration market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing business data volumes which can be attributed to rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies across various industries is one of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market. Further, evolving regulatory landscape and need to preserve legacy data would fuel the demand of data migration software and services.

However, data quality and address verification which are often issues post the data migration are restricting the development of market worldwide.

Data migration market: regional outlook

By regions, Data migration market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Data migration market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Data migration market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Data migration market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Data migration market segmentation:-

The Data migration market is segmented

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Government

Defence

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and academic and research)

Data migration market: competition landscape:-

Key vendors in the Data migration market includes IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Informatica Corporation, Information Builders inc, Talend SA, Attunity Ltd, Scribe Software Corporation, and Syncsort Incorporated.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data migration Market Segments

Data migration Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Data migration Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Data migration Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Data migration Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data migration Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

