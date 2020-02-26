Sailing Jackets Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026 | Musto; Helly Hansen; Henri LLoyd; GILL; Marinepool; Decathlon; Sail Racing; SLAM; Burke Marine; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Sailing Jackets Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Musto; Helly Hansen; Henri LLoyd; GILL; Marinepool; Decathlon; Sail Racing; SLAM; Burke Marine; Magic Marine; Zhik Australia; TBS; Regatta; Baltic Safety Products AB; Mustang Survival ULC; Tommy Hilfiger Licensing LLC among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Sailing Jackets Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Sailing Jackets Industry market:

– The Sailing Jackets Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Market Analysis: Global Sailing Jackets Market

Global sailing jackets market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 201.90 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing participation of individuals in the growing volume of sailing events worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Sailing Jackets Market

Sailing jackets are clothing that are worn by sailors during their time out on their boats in sea to protect them from water as it provides high insulation protecting the wearer from hypothermia and other diseases. The outer part of these jackets are made from water-repelling material as it is required that

Segmentation: Global Sailing Jackets Market

By Product Type

Mackintosh

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

By Application

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Competitive Analysis:

Global sailing jackets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sailing jackets market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing volume of individuals partaking in activities such as boating, yachting and marine racing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High sustainable nature associated with these jackets giving rise to its application to more than just for sailing purposes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing focus of various manufacturers on development of eco-friendly products and insulating technology required for the production of these jackets

Increasing volume of women participants in sailing is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the usage of perfluorocarbons (PFC) in the production of these jackets is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Sailing Jackets Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Sailing Jackets Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Production by Regions

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Revenue by Regions

– Sailing Jackets Industry Consumption by Regions

Sailing Jackets Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Production by Type

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Revenue by Type

– Sailing Jackets Industry Price by Type

Sailing Jackets Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Sailing Jackets Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Sailing Jackets Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Sailing Jackets Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Sailing Jackets Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Sailing Jackets industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

