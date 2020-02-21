Roofing Membranes Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Roofing Membranes Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Roofing Membranes Market was valued at USD 11.48 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.41 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26215&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Roofing Membranes market are listed in the report.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

DowDuPont

Duro-Last

Firestone Building Products Company

GAF

IKO Polymeric

Icopal

Henry Company