Roofing Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Roofing Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Roofing market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Roofing is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Roofing market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Roofing market.

Global Roofing Market was valued at USD 180.93 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 250.05 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.77 % from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Roofing Market are listed in the report.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last Roofing BASF SE

3M Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

GAF Materials

Braas Monier Building Group